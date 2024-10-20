Why Subscribe to Everything = Energy?

During my first year on Substack (2025), I published about 100 pieces on all things energy. I plan to do the same in 2026 with short articles and at least 12 “deep dives”.

You Get to Donate

I will keep my short posts and a dozen deep dives FREE, but I do want to twist the arm of your conscience - if you like what you read, please consider subscribing, so I can transfer your fee to the Bettering Human Lives Foundation, a charity that leverages local businesses to bring clean cooking to people who do not have access to this basic human need.

You Will Receive a Match

100% of your $50/year subscription fee PLUS a $50 match from Leen will go to BHLF. This essentially provides a propane cooking stove to two African families. You read that correct: the more subscriptions I receive, the more I pay. OK, ok, all my subscriptions will go toward this goal, but I limit my match to the first 100 yearly subscribers to Everything = Energy.

Access to cheap, clean, reliable and abundant energy should be within reach for everyone on the planet. I appreciate your support.