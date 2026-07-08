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Frac Innovation, Competition and Consolidation
How innovation, competition and oil product and service pricing are shaping the shale industry
23 hrs ago
•
Leen Weijers
1
9:48
Are There Signs of a Disrupted Fracking Boom? ...Continued
Last week we started a review of compendium from Concerned Health Professionals of NY, where is is claimed that at least six interlocking factors now…
Jul 5
•
Leen Weijers
6
1
1
June 2026
Are There Signs of a Disrupted Fracking Boom?
According to a compendium about frac’ing from Concerned Health Professionals of NY (CHPNY), Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) and Science …
Jun 28
•
Leen Weijers
12
4
1
Simulfrac'ing
The physics and operational benefits of simulfrac'ing
Jun 25
•
Leen Weijers
7
1
6:37
Climate Change Economics 101
There is a vast discrepancy in mainstream media reporting and the IPCC assessment of main impacts of climate change.
Jun 21
•
Leen Weijers
14
3
5
Please Add This Scenario to End Energy Poverty
In 16 future energy scenarios by the IEA and five oil majors, no one includes a scenario to end energy poverty for all. Here is an attempt.
Jun 14
•
Leen Weijers
8
2
The Dim Views of Our Forecasters
Energy forecasting experts at the International Energy Agency (IEA) have prematurely called for peak coal, oil and natural gas. Forecasting peers at oil…
Jun 7
•
Leen Weijers
12
4
May 2026
Beneficial Electrification and Residential Electricity Price Drivers
This is the second part of a series on “beneficial electrification”.
May 31
•
Leen Weijers
11
2
1
Electrify Everything Anxiety
"Beneficial electrification" to chase low-carbon electricity requires no negative impact on electricity cost, grid reliability or quality of life…
May 24
•
Leen Weijers
12
3
3
US Energy Independence
Some of my friends claim the US attacked Venezuela and Iran because we need their oil.
May 17
•
Leen Weijers
12
1
3
A Funny Thing Happened at a Frac Conference Last Month
Last month, an oilfield analyst tried to sell multi-laterals without fracs to a group of shale frac’rs. It did not go well.
May 3
•
Leen Weijers
13
April 2026
Human Energy Systems - A Primer (2)
Liberty, Energy and Energy Equality
Apr 24
•
Leen Weijers
17
7
4
© 2026 Leen Weijers
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