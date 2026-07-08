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June 2026

Are There Signs of a Disrupted Fracking Boom?
According to a compendium about frac’ing from Concerned Health Professionals of NY (CHPNY), Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) and Science …
  Leen Weijers
Simulfrac'ing
The physics and operational benefits of simulfrac'ing
  Leen Weijers
6:37
Climate Change Economics 101
There is a vast discrepancy in mainstream media reporting and the IPCC assessment of main impacts of climate change.
  Leen Weijers
Please Add This Scenario to End Energy Poverty
In 16 future energy scenarios by the IEA and five oil majors, no one includes a scenario to end energy poverty for all. Here is an attempt.
  Leen Weijers
The Dim Views of Our Forecasters
Energy forecasting experts at the International Energy Agency (IEA) have prematurely called for peak coal, oil and natural gas. Forecasting peers at oil…
  Leen Weijers

May 2026

April 2026

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