Matador (ticker: NYSE: MTDR) recently killed two birds with one stone - it bought Paloma Resources and Ridge Runner Resources. Matador operates predominantly in the New Mexico Delaware Basin, where, as shown in Figure 1, it drills and completes, at least for the last few years, a combined ~150 Bone Spring and Wolfcamp wells every year.

This article is not an evaluation of Matador or an analysis of its stock price. I don’t own their stock and I have no opinion on its value. The reason I want to report on this is that Matador has been one of these companies that continues to push the limits of the Shale Revolution, and I am grateful they do. They are pushing laterally and vertically - extending toward poorer rock quality at the fringe of a major basin; and, extending into other formations above and below proven intervals.

As per their latest annual report, in 2025 Matador produced 211 Mboe/d; had proved reserves of 667 MMboe (8.5 years runway); and, were leasing about 230,000 net acres, mostly in the northern (NM) portion of the Delaware Basin. The same reports state they want to get their drilling and completion cost down from ~$1,075/ft (in 2023) to about $850/ft in 2025, while increasing estimated ultimate recoveries by 10%.

Figure 1: 2020-2026 NM Delaware wells by formation

Figure 2: Matador, 3R and Poloma positions in the Northern Delaware Basin

As far as I can see, there are two main goals behind this expansion:

Adding fringe plays - extending the lateral limits of the basin with better designs. You can see this in the wells Matador has been completing recently, for example pushing out Antelope Ridge, the eastern part of the Delaware Basin at the NM-TX border that is visible in Figure 2. They may not have the best wells, but they are adding acreage on the fringe that were not thought to be economic just a few years back;

Adding new formations - the Woodford, which located at a shallower depth in an oil maturity window on the Central Basin Platform, in the center of this poster. The press release indicated a production rate of 2,200 boe/d with 72% oil) in a 24-hr initial production (IP) test.

Liberty’s FracTrends was used for an analysis of data available in the public domain. Please note there can be a variety of potential problems, assumptions and limitations associated with this analysis, not necessarily limited to what is mentioned below:

We don’t know drilling and completion costs and therefore we do not understand the economic trade-offs. This analysis focuses on production - not an economic optimum;

We don’t know many of the fracture design specifics on all wells, because some specifics are not mandatory to share with the regulatory body;

Our production data is tardy because it must be submitted to the public domain by the operators. In addition, production is often reported by battery, which may make for challenging early-day production interpretation by well. For that reason, we often evaluate production data that has at least a year worth of cumulative production. But that again means we don’t have reliable access to earlier data, and this report is behind the facts of what people with more inside knowledge have available to them;

Is oil bbl/ft production (after a year?) a reasonable metric (they use it in their annual report), or would it be better to advance to a bbl/acre metric over a longer period?

Evaluating trends is better with more wells grouped together, but this has a downside of averaging over potential differential drivers. I decided to look well production for the whole of the N Delaware, combining Bone Spring and Wolfcamp to boost well numbers.

We use 365-day water cut as a reservoir quality proxy. We have basin-wide global petrophysics available to us in FracTrends. However, operator-based petrophysics, especially about thinning formations with a deterioration in reservoir quality, would be far superior to these global parameters and the water cut proxy.

In Figure 3, FracTrends shows a ranking of operators in various production metrics, in this case cumulative crude oil per lateral foot in bbl/ft produced after 90, 180, 365 and 730 producing days, ranked here by 365-day production response. Matador may not be the best producer in the area, but they appear to have a knack for completing reasonable wells in poorer-quality rock.

That is specifically shown in Figure 4, where we plot various production metrics against 365-day water cut. As stated before, water cut can be used as a proxy for reservoir quality in shale plays, as long-term production response of the mixed flow may tell us something about organic content and levels of maturation. The three phases of flow - water, oil and natural gas - are produced in a ratio that may say something about the way they were mixed in the reservoir.

By plotting various production metrics (bo/well; boe/well; Bo/fr; boe/ft) for various operators vs the long-term water cut, we attempt to normalize that production for reservoir quality. In all plots, combined data for Matador, 3R (Ridge Runner Resources) and Paloma lies farther to the right as compared to all other, greyed-out data, at a higher average water cut. Matador’s well sport a 73% water cut vs a 70% water cut average for all other operators. Furthermore, the diagonal production trend lines lie below the trend lines for all the ghosted data, meaning that production, once normalized for reservoir quality, for the Matador et al. wells, is lower than for other operators.

Figure 3: 90-180-365-730-day cumulative production in bbl oil per lateral foot for all major operators in the NM Delaware Basin

Figure 4: Poorer rock quality in the form of higher water cut means lower overall oil production

Delaware Completion Trends

Are there any other reasons why this production performance could be behind? Since 2020 in the NM Delaware, about 4,500 Bone Spring wells and 4,200 Wolfcamp wells have been completed. Matador completed ~150 wells per year between 2021-2025. Let’s look into FracTrends to compare Matador’s completions strategy with its neighbors in the basin:

Stage intensity (Figure 5): Matador has tightened staging to 200 ft/stage (vs 214 ft/stage average), with about 55 stages per well;

Cluster intensity (Figure 6): Matador is using a spacing of 23 ft/cluster with an average of 8.5 clusters/stage; on average they use about 36 perfs/stage. Like most other companies, Matador is using about 1,200 bbl/cluster and 60,000 lbs/cluster;

Prop intensity (Figure 5): 2,400 lbs/ft with 25 million pounds per well, which is similar to what other operators use. In 2013, proppant was almost exclusively 20/40; now, it is almost 100% 100 mesh with a little bit of 40/70, mostly because 3R was using it on about 1/3 of its jobs;

Fluid intensity (Figure 5): 55 bbl/ft vs 50 bbl/ft for neighbors. This comes out to total 550,000 bbl/well;

Rate (Figure 5): 96 bpm vs 103 bpm average for other operators. Resulting average job surface pressure of 10,000 psi (vs 11,000 psi average);

Rate intensity (Figure 6): 2.5 bpm/perf vs 4.3 bpm/perf for other operators.

Figure 5: The “big picture” completion strategy parameters

Figure 6: The “big picture” perforation strategy parameters

While Matador is slightly more aggressive than its peers on fluid and proppant intensity, it is less aggressive on boosting rate. In addition, it tends to run fewer perforation clusters with more overall perforations per stage. A lower rate going into more perforations dramatically cuts into a key diversion metric - rate per perf, which is substantially lower for the Matador completions.

While this may benefit fracture treatment job cost with an overall lower surface pressure (10,000 psi vs 11,000 psi for peers). On the downside, however, lies the fact that forced distribution amongst all perforation clusters is likely less efficient than its peers. This mechanism of forced distribution into the largest possible numbers of fractures, known as “Limited Entry”, may be less than ideal for these jobs. As a consequence, the “perforation cluster efficiency”, the number of clusters with growing hydraulic fractures as a fraction of all perforation clusters, may be sub-par.

Over the years, the industry has pushed the perf cluster efficiency into the 80-90% range, as confirmed by fiber-optic measurements of frac hits. At these lower rates per perforation, this efficiency is more likely to drop into the 60-70% range. Therefore, Matador’s wells could experience fewer fractures, higher fracture spacing and less surface fracture surface area. Also, as fewer hydraulic fractures take more fluid each, the length of these fractures increases, with a possibility to create more (wasted) overlap with fractures from other wells.

While this is speculation, this fracture treatment design feature could explain the lower overall production that is seen in Figure 4. My free frac design recommendation to Matador: do a few wells tests with an increased rate per well while reducing perforations (but maintain number of clusters). Higher limited entry perf friction and wellbore friction will increase surface pressure, which will increase the cost to frac - ever so slightly. Then, evaluate production to see if this change has long-term economic merits.

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Regarding other sensitivities of production to completion changes, this is the territory of multi-variate analysis and by acre analysis where Liberty’s tech team can assist. This analysis, coupled with economic cost details, can be run to determine what completion drivers may deliver the biggest bang for the buck. If we just look at production improvements, it appears that pumping more volume (Figure 5) has more impact than pumping more proppant. This is explained by the gender slope of the production to proppant mass per foot power-law sensitivity exponent of 0.27, vs a production to job volume per foot power-law sensitivity exponent of 0.43. Therefore, more fluid with the same amount of proppant (lower PPG) may be another driver for higher production for a lower rock quality focus.

Post-Peak Production per Lateral Foot

Matador’s aim at a 10% recovery increase is most likely achieved with additional wells per section, and possibly with bigger jobs. My expectation is that work toward this increased recovery may also include the two suggestions above - increased rate intensity with fewer perfs, and increased fluid intensity.

As more wells are added per section, overall reservoir pore pressure is coming down. This has an impact on the production per lateral foot.

As we see in other US shale plays, 365-day production per foot has peaked. As you can see in Figure 7, for Wolfcamp and Bone Spring wells in the NM Delaware, production per foot is down from a 25 bbl/ft plateau in 2016-2022 to about 20 bbl/ft today.

This reservoir deterioration and increased production interference is mostly compensated by drilling longer wells. As shown in Figure 8, production per well is remaining on a 240,000 barrels oil equivalent plateau (365-producing days).

Figure 7: NM Delaware Bone Spring & Wolfcamp 2020-2025 average production per foot

Figure 8: NM Delaware Bone Spring & Wolfcamp 2020-2025 average barrels oil equivalent production per well

Woodford Prospect

There are an incredible number of formation prospects in the Permian Basin, many of them visualized in this cross-section.

From the map in Figure 1, there are at least about 400 wells in other plays in NM completed over the last five years. The most are in the Yeso formation: ~270 wells. Another ~90 are in the San Andres and about 25 in the Devonian. Most of these are 1-mile laterals.

The production of these wells is nothing to ignore - maybe 30% below the typical production of a Bone Spring or Wolfcamp well. Many of these targets are shallower, so their drilling cost is likely lower than for the barnburner formations. That bodes well for the future. As drilling and completing wells becomes ever more efficient, many of these gains will translate to target these formations at a more industrial scale some time in the future.

Figure 9: Production responses in other prospects in the NM Delaware

Matador is the only operator in NM with a Woodford well, with a 24-hr 2,200 barrel oil equivalent production test with 72% oil. Our data indicates this was stimulated with above-average fluid and proppant intensities, so they have definitely given this test a good shot. Keep your eyes out for more data on this well, for more tests, and eventually for many more Woodford wells.

Conclusions