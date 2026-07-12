Everything = Energy

Everything = Energy

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BRICS & Mortar's avatar
BRICS & Mortar
12h

Excellent article. My parents used to live in the Netherlands and so my father passed on the love for Total Football and Johan Cruyff!

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