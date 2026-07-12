With summer vacation upon us, I was fortunate to watch the World Cup from a few different vantage points - at home in the United States, as a tourist in Mexico and in my country of birth, the Netherlands. Today a lighter touch with some fun perspectives.

Before we start, a quick historical primer because so many people keep asking me the same old questions over and over and over again…

The Netherlands is often equated to “Holland”, militarily and economically the biggest province of the original Seven Rebel Provinces that were part of the Low Countries. Orange is a city-state in the south of France inherited by young Prince William of Nassau, Father of the Fatherland, who in 1568 started a war for independence from Spain and the Habsburg Evil Empire that would last 80 years. Originally meaning to establish a republic, unfortunate events and Napoleon’s defeat secured the monarchy for William’s family, the “Oranges”, who quickly lost Belgium in their respective war of independence. Our citizens are “Nederlanders” or “Hollanders”, but the English decided to call us “Dutch”, just like our language. Oh, and Goldmember is an American-invented Dutch villain who is mostly unknown in the Netherlands

Now, on to football…

Glorious Football with Hands

Football with feet is less popular than football with hands in the United States, but it has been growing in popularity.

Part of that is due to immigration. Legal immigration into the US is at a record high. I bet most people think the US is “closed”, but that applies to the illegal kind. The US remains a fantastically vibrant melting pot of backgrounds willing to assimilate around ideas like a more perfect union, tranquility, justice, welfare, and blessings of liberty.

Ranked by country of origin, before the 1900s legal immigrants were mostly German, British or Irish, taken over in the 20th century by Italians. Now, most legal immigrants were born in Mexico, with additions from the Philippines, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea and Cuba

There are 11 million legal Mexican-born people in the USA today. I have been a Dutch contribution into this melting pot since 1995.

Figure 1: Two hundred years of legal immigration into the United States

When we decided to attend the Netherlands-Japan World Cup (of soccer) game, we could not have lucked out more with Dallas, TX. We attended the Orange parade with much dancing and singing. Thousands of happy Dutch folks in the parade, but also many Japanese, Mexicans and Americans. Respect for everyone. Fun with everyone. As we rolled into the Cowboys Stadium, we were flushed out by a Japanese drum and an infectious “Nippon” chant that had us quietly hum along at times. For soccer, the resulting 2-2 final score was a fantastic outcome. I know Americans don’t believe that statement, but seeing a few goals was better than the usual 0-0 I expected.

Figure 2: the Orange Tide rolls in from left to right

What Japanese, Dutch and other folks experienced was a well-organized event, sheltered from TX heat by stadium-wide air conditioning. This was very much needed, as the Dallas Cowboys had decided to share their hot Cheerleaders with the soccer fans. As you can see below, most other World Cup visitors had a similar experience of American hospitality:

https://x.com/foxienow/status/2073498694301704451?s=61

Americans know how to entertain and have a good time - and that shows in American Football’s value as compared to European club soccer.

Figure 3: The top 25 teams ranked by value - football with hands vs football with feet

Mostly Peaceful Divisions

In the Round of 32, the Netherlands faced Morocco, a formidable opponent who made it twice to the Final Four in recent tournaments. The Dutch decided to play like Italians - acting and crying like Prima Donna’s, hanging back, never resorting to tirelessly chasing the ball and applying pressure, that staple of Dutch Total Football. It was a shameful performance. They did not deserve to win, and Morocco kicked them out in penalty kicks.

In Dutch news, following celebrations by large crowds of Moroccans in Rotterdam, The Hague and Amsterdam, some went on an uncontrolled spree of car-burning to ruin it for many. Police decided not to disturb these mostly-peaceful celebrations.

This is the type of entertainment Europeans often serve as part of soccer. Investors are less excited about this feature of club football.

In other news, the Iranian captain was not happy with their brief US visits. Just one question: How would American soccer players be treated if the World Cup was held in Iran? There is a reason the UN resides in the US - it’s a very civil society.

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Back in my Mother Land, the Netherlands rallied around supporting Belgium against Team USA, like the rest of the world, following Trump’s request to FIFA about a re-interpretation of one of soccer’s vague rules. As one of the most corrupt organizations in the world, FIFA immediately folded, probably expecting something in exchange. Combined with the usual spoonful of OrangeManBad that Dutch media ads to its news reporting, the world mobilized in favor of Belgium.

Glee galore the morning after the Belgium-USA game. Pretty unique to see so much support for our southern foe, usually the bud of jokes centered around their brain capacity. They are now our best friend against the greatest menace of the world.

Continental Divisions

Americans will remain friendly and always adapt. Why suffer when energy is abundant and cheap? Overall, the US is a lot farther south and warmer than Europe, and Americans mostly do not think twice about using their air conditioning.

Having lived here for more than half my life, I feel Americans love to put their AC lower the farther south you go. I have never been so cold as inside during the Houston summer.

European virtue comes from a resistance to adapt in favor of a requirement to mitigate. Suffering and dying of heat is more acceptable than adapting. A few weeks ago, Roger Pielke Jr. produced this little jewel in the global warming adaption vs mitigation war that represents a key cultural difference between the US and Europe:

Figure 4: air conditioning penetration in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America, and one of its consequences - heat deaths

These cultural differences about human-centered comfort vs minimizing human impact have resulted in different energy choices between the US and the European Union:

Proactionary vs precautionary

Poverty reduction vs CO2 reduction

More energy vs less energy

Adaption vs mitigation

Fossil fuels vs renewables;

Energy exports vs energy imports;

Independence vs insecurity;

Market-driven vs policy-driven;

The State vs We the People;

Reliable vs unreliable;

Dispatchable vs weather-dependent;

Dense vs diluted;

Home-grown vs NIMBY;

Abundant vs scarce;

Cheap vs expensive.

Choices have consequences.

Figure 5: Sankey diagrams for an independent exporter and an insecure importer

This cultural divide has also manifested itself in the way people invent. In the EU-27, the precautionary principle drives innovation. An occasional plastic bottle cap might escape from Europe’s stringent multi-source bin garbage separation and recycling system and find its way into a Pacific garbage island, so let’s do what it takes to eliminate this potential life-threatening problem at a cost of wet and sticky European cheeks. On the other side of the Atlantic, SpaceX is mastering blowing up rockets to fail fast and better understand how to effectively launch stuff and people into space and beyond. A bottoms-up vs top down approach results in a different focus.

Figure 6: Innovations driven from the top down vs from the bottom up

Technology Advances Football with Feet

Of course I am joking. Some of the world’s best inventions come from Europe. Dutch people invented the microscope, the stock market, central banking, the cassette player and a Dutch company holds 20,000 patents associated with improvements to a revolutionary lithographic chip printer.

I also must give the FIFA, based in Switzerland, credit. They have modernized the game and made it tastier, I think tasty enough for more American consumption.

Video reply has made the game more accountable - like football with hands. Reviews, especially of the offside ruling has taken away random errors by refs who simply cannot always be in the right place to properly call it. Time limits for subs have eliminated the endless wasting of time, especially near the end of the game. Many games now appear to have goals with a meaningful impact near the end of the game, and the last few minutes of games seem more exciting. I think it is because players cannot stall and literally must play till the end. That has made the game more exciting and maybe more unpredictable.

These rules have resulted in more parity. What used to be bad teams are getting better, and they now frequently challenge the heavyweights. I was hoping for more African, North American of Asian dominance, and I still believe that is about to come. There were some upsets - including my Team Orange, but also the Germans and Brazilians. I am glad all the host teams got to the last 16. But Europe has shown it remains dominant - six of the final eight teams were European, with only one remaining from South America, and one from Africa. And for the Final Four who materialized yesterday, only England was a somewhat unexpected replacement for higher-ranked Brazil.

Part of the remaining problem is the yellow and red card system. The step change between a warning without consequence (yellow) and full elimination (red) is just too big. Make the cards like hockey penalties and let teams play without the offender for 10-20 minutes.

Much of the whining and theatrics of adult men remain, because players mostly get away with it to gain - a corner, a free kick or penalty kick, or extra time. I hope more real-time AI assisted reviews would further reign in acting and change these weenies into men.

It is hard to stomach the whining, acting and stalling, especially when you have access fast-paced honest and accountable hockey with down-to-earth players. But I have enjoyed these World Cup games so far under the new rulings. And maybe, maybe these changes and more will allow Real Madrid and others Euroweenie Teams to finally challenge the value of the Dallas Cowboys and provide American-style, enjoyable entertainment.

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