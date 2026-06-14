Last week, I evaluated about 16 future energy scenarios by five oil & gas majors. Most of these scenarios were built to address a subset of the energy trilemma - decarbonization, energy security and energy affordability.

The majority of the focus was on decarbonization. Possibly because that is the reason we hear about most of the time, or because, as some readers of Everything = Energy have suggested, this is where oil & gas companies can look their most virtuous in a world where they think everyone hates their products.

About half the scenarios show a decline in primary energy by 2059 as compared to today. Only a few show a continuation of the current trends in primary energy growth. Most of the 16 scenarios look insufficient if we incorporate population growth.

The world’s population is expected to grow by about 20% through 2050, from 8.1 billion people to about 9.7 billion people. That will be close to expected peak humans. But that also means that for everyone to have what they have today, primary energy needs to grow 20%. Figure 6, primary energy per capita, clearly shows that, on a per capita basis, most of the 16 scenario show a decline in what each person has available to them.

Figure 6: With an extra 1.6 billion people needing energy in 2050, primary energy per capita scenarios by all do not look quite so bold.

But hang on. Maybe it is not quite so bad if we assume an increase in electrification and a march toward higher energy conversion efficiency. As shown in Figure 7, a few of the highest scenarios show a continuing trend in available useful energy. Most however, show a reduction - against the trend since the 1950s.

In some scenarios, especially the ones pushing weather-dependent sources and a net-zero carbon emission world, a focus to electrifying everything brings significant improvements in primary energy conversion efficiency to useful energy. Historically, since the 1950, this conversion rate has been improving by 1% every decade. Following this trend would push the conversion rate from the current 60% to about 63%. Some of the proposed scenarios imply a conversion efficiency by 2050 upward of 70%. The average of all scenarios is about 68%. With the significant global investments in the energy transition, and a lack of acceleration of energy conversion efficiency, these leaps do not appear very realistic.

And when I see the plot below I cannot help but think that in most of these scenarios, humans … do not come first. Planet first, humans second, is not the greenest and most sustainable strategy. A strategy where humans thrive is generally the greener one. Why can we not produce scenarios that create some framework for hope in more human progress?

Figure 7: Useful energy per capita for all scenarios

Energy Security

Part of this impediment is associated with energy security. The Shell report states their scenarios were shaped in a time of lower security: “These agendas are shaped by concerns over insipid economic growth, AI technologies that provide additional advantage to already advanced economies, growing militarism from traditional adversaries, and increasing climate pressures seen through the lens of extreme weather events.”

Never mind that extreme weather events are not on the rise, but the world does feel more fragmented than it has been for some time. Equinor has a scenario for this, while Shell implies a role for energy security.

With the current restrictions in global trade associated with the Strait of Hormuz, embargoes on natural gas from Russia, there is a renewed focus on security of supply. Climate plays only a secondary role.

None of these reports explore the best way to address security of supply: develop your own secure resources. None of the reports is offering Norway or the US as an example to the world, countries that are now at extended levels of self-sufficiency, and that share their newly developed abundance in world markets. No one is suggesting more offshore drilling. No one is suggesting a lift of frac bans.

These suggestions seem like no-brainers, but it does not appear politically correct for these majors to suggest the obvious.

Energy Affordability

One of the things I have appreciated in most reports is a mentioning of human needs. As I discussed before, many argue we need a minimum level of energy for a basic human quality of life.

Exxon sets this minimum energy level at 50 MMBtu/person/year; the IEA uses 50 GJ/person/year and TotalEnergies is the most generous to humanity at 70 GJ/person/year. In the graph below they plot a proxy for human life quality, the UN Human Development Index, against per capita energy consumption by country.

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The assessment from the graph is that 4.6 billion people do not have access to a sufficient amount of energy. On the other end of the spectrum, way past the French, is a group of countries with “overabundance” of energy. These are generally countries where energy is cheaper. I think it is an interesting assessment that the French think they are positioned like Goldilocks, and what they have available to themselves is just and right.

There are more interesting word choices in these reports. Exxon highlights energy poverty and a need to get people to 50 MMBtu/person/year to get to clean cooking, electricity access and eliminating abject poverty. They stress that 4 billion people have less than 50 MMBtu/person/year. However, they also revert to a “happy medium” of about 75 MMBtu for an average person in the world from efficiency improvements.

Shell, in its boldest scenario, states that 1/3 of the world will “embrace” higher income lifestyles - a first car or a first flight. “Embrace” sounds like people did not want to make that choice before - instead of not being able to make that choice before. Maybe that’s just the inclusive writing style of a university professor?

But in the end, does anyone propose a scenario that could get us to a proposed minimum energy level? Nope.

Figure 8: Quality of life in the form of the UN Human Development Index (HDI) plotted against per capita primary energy, as presented by TotalEnergies.

About half of the scenarios assume people will get less energy. This is a moral dilemma. With today’s 4.1 billion people already below that minimum, how can we all be ok if there will soon be another 1.6 billion more people in this “insufficient” energy category?

To address this oversight, I made a few of my own scenarios.

But before that, I wanted to better understand how the conversion efficiency from primary to useful energy has changed, and what was assumed in these scenarios. The result is shown in Figure 9.

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Energy conversion efficiency for the world, from primary to useful energy, has reached 60%. 385 EJ of useful energy was created from 640 EJ in primary energy in 2023, according to a Sankey diagram from the IEA.

Over the last few decades, energy conversion efficiency has increased by about 1% every decade. Note that despite an investment of more than $10 trillion in renewable energy over the last two decades, there is no noticeable acceleration in energy conversion efficiency over that time period.

Most scenarios show a rapid increase in conversion efficiency. That assumption does not appear to be based on the historical trend.

Figure 9: Energy conversion efficiency

My Take on Energy Affordability and Abundance

I wanted to start with a scenario that honors a minimum level of energy for everyone on the planet. What goes into my End Energy Poverty! scenario?

Compared to the definition of 50 GJ minimum by the IEA, there are currently 4.1 billion people below that minimum at an average of 17 GJ/person/year. The 4.0 billion above it are at an average of 150 GJ, and we would assume they keep their energy level as is. Now let’s assume all the net new arrivals on the planet, 1.6 billion people between now and 2050, also need the 50 GJ minimum. That means 215 EJ extra in primary energy (from 635 to 850 EJ).

We also assume a continuation of the energy conversion efficiency trend over the next 25 years through innovation and expensive efforts in electrification. This means the energy conversion efficiency will go from about 60% today to 63% by 2050.

As shown in Figure 10, this delivers an average of about 54 GJ/person/year in useful energy per capita. As a matter of fact, this is close to the most energy-abundant scenario, which comes from the IEA in the form of its Current Policy Scenario (CPS).

It is a testament to the timidity of the oil majors that the scenario with most energy per capita comes from the IEA. In addition, it is sad that the best scenario for humans is the one where we just keep up whatever we do already, and that any suggested changes are a negative.

While the IEA CPS may get us close to total energy per capita needed, of course they miss on the “just” distribution of that energy wealth. I realize that this distribution does not magically appear. The plight of the energy poor is often blocked by an absence of rule of law, corruption, overbearing government bureaucracy, lack of personal freedom and other conditions critical to human flourishing. Once these basic necessities are in place the human development engine can be unleashed with energy.

There are many things more critical than that first car or plane ride that come at a more elevated energy level. Before that is in reach, can you imagine life without a refrigerator, a washing machine, instant access to dispatchable clean cooking, heat or coolness provided at a flip of a switch, plug-in kitchen appliances that can help with any imaginable task? For many of the world’s energy poor, these will all be first experiences.

And when these conditions exist, that minimum energy level will not be nearly enough. Do you think an energy-poor Indian wants to stop at the energy level of a Brazilian? Do you think a Chinese will be satisfied with what they have today, or advance to an energy level enjoyed by a German? Tell me, is there anyone who would refuse to be energized like an American?

For that reason I have added a few reference points to the forecasts in Figure 10. While it is unrealistic to get all the people in the world to be energized like a Chinese, German or American by 2050, it is mind-boggling to see just how much more energy would be needed - from today’s primary energy of 635 EJ to 1,000, 1,300 or 2,000 EJ, respectively, if we move everyone to the upper quartile of today’s per capita energy consumption.

But that does not mean these energy levels should not be viewed as potential milestones for humanity. It is OK to dream bigger than anyone at the IEA and oil major forecasters can imagine.

It is also a necessity to think out of the box of what energy mix could deliver such a dream. More of the same, while serving the current energy trilemma, is not going to get us anywhere close.

We need different means to scale up, using the most effective scaling we have seen in the last two decades. An expensive ramp up in weather-dependent sources has not delivered scale. Scaling of cheap, clean, abundant, reliable, dispatchable and secure energy has mostly come from natural gas. There is an incredible amount of it available in the world, enough for centuries. That will give us enough time to make nuclear fission in the developed world as cheap as in the developing world, giving us the second gear to effectively scale this unlimited resource.

Figure 10: Forecasts and reference points with more focus on energy abundance and affordability

Conclusions