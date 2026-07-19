Frac’ing Reduces US CO2 Emissions

The climate-“crises” driven assessment that CO2 is a “pollutant” while it is at the base for almost all food chains on earth has made the CO2 intensity of fuels an important metric in selection of a fuel source. While most renewables do better with this metric, none of them are CO2-free.

Is CO2 a pollutant? Not in the sense of the other EPA assigned pollutants from the 1970s that have a direct impact on human breathing, skin, etc. Its endangerment finding and addition to air pollutants in 2009 was politically motivated – the other contaminants are truly harmful, but not CO2. At a minimum we should say that the jury is still out on CO2, and that we do not know if its benefits outweigh its downsides.

That has not stopped many organizations to echo just its harmful side, generally at the expense of its main source of emissions: fossil fuels. These fuels formed millions of years ago and took atmospheric carbon into storage in the earth’s crust until they were re-released by oil & gas production and combustion. Frac’ing has just assisted these carbon atoms to complete their natural cycle.

According to a compendium from Concerned Health Professionals of NY, Physicians for Social Responsibility and Science and Environmental Health Network, published in 2023, “fracking is accelerating the climate crisis”. In this article we will prove the opposite of that claim to discredit the process of hydraulic fracturing.

Before we continue just a few general comments about the 600+ page compendium and its strategy. The main issue with the compendium is that it is singularly one-sided. It does not evaluate trade-offs.

That does not mean all the points brought up in it are nonsense. Many point are valid. Some are frivolous, just to add another point to a long list. I am sure it is mostly well intended, but the main problem is its lack of reference.

I could write a book about all the bad things associated with water. It is a horrible, deadly substance; when it freezes it creates microcracks that cause structural damage; it is a carrier of diseases; Dihydrogenmonoxide is a dipole that can electrocute people; it absorbs pesticides and harmful chemicals; it puts people under pressure; it propagates tsunamis; people can drown in it, etc. And I can leave out that water is absolutely vital to life. That’s the strategy of this anti-fracking compendium.

Enough said. Back to its claim that a crisis is accelerated through increases in CO2 emissions and methane emissions.

In 1997, many countries pledged a reduction of CO2 emission back to 1990 levels by 2012 in the Kyoto Protocol. This was later extended in Doha as a pledge of an 18% reduction by 2020. Countries like the UK, Denmark and Germany have shown significant relative levels of emission reductions through adoption of renewable energy, energy consumption reduction and outsourcing of manufacturing.

The biggest reduction in absolute terms, however, came from the United States, where per capita CO2 emissions have been reduced from about 21 tons to 13 tons per capita per year, an 8 ton/year reduction. The US did this while US Congress voted down ratification of the Kyoto protocol. How did they do this?

Primarily through hydraulic fracturing that made natural gas cheap and competitive with coal, allowing a rapid market-driven change in the electric power sector.

As we have discussed elsewhere

, the industry’s newfound ability to release oil and gas directly from the shale source rock led to a dramatic increase in energy access and a significant price reduction of energy, especially of natural gas. Before 2009, the natural gas price was roughly pegged to the energy-equivalent price of oil. After that year, it became pegged to the energy-equivalent price of coal, which is 3-5x lower than that of oil for the same chemical energy content. Today, natural gas is slightly cheaper than coal on an energy-equivalency content basis, which further favors natural gas as it has a higher efficiency than coal to turn that chemical energy content into useful energy.

This benefit in the marketplace translated into a major CO2 emission benefit, as on a per energy basis, natural gas emits 45% less CO2 than coal. This phenomenon is responsible for 65% of the US CO2 emission reduction since 2005.

In Figure 1 below, replacing coal for natural gas in electricity generation thus helped reduced US CO2 emissions. It is no coincidence that scaling up of natural gas production in the Shale Revolution, achieved around 2005, aligns with peak US CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the plot shows a transition in the true meaning of the word - natural gas replacing coal for electricity generation, one ExaJoule (EJ) for another. During coal’s slide, oil and gas production about doubled from 35 EJ to 70 EJ.

Another interesting observation is that methane, a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2, also declined during this oil & gas production increase.

Figure 1: US greenhouse gas emissions and US fossil fuel production

While we will not go into the “crisis” comment at this time, the above discussion makes clear that frac’ing has reduced CO2 emissions.

Methane Emissions in Perspective

Another claim associated with frac’ing is that the swap from coal to natural gas may indeed reduce CO2, but that this reduction is eliminated by an increase in methane, which is a much more potent greenhouse gas. The reasoning is that a large fraction of the new and additional natural gas production leaks into the atmosphere.

This would also nullify the shale industry’s argument, often made by Toby Rice, that US natural gas needs to be exported to other world markets where it can also displace coal and reduce overall CO2 emissions there in the same way as presented in Figure 1, but for other countries.

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Let’s put the US oil & gas sector’s methane emissions in perspective. Figure 2 shows world methane emissions from natural and anthropogenic sources:

Total global methane emissions amount to about 590 million tons per year. 40% of all methane emissions are natural. In Figure 3, I demonstrate natural gas flaring in wetlands after poking the mud in a swampy environment;

Agriculture (“cow farts”) is the biggest human-driven methane emission category with about one quarter of all emissions;

About 21% of world methane emissions originate from fossil fuel production, about equally divided between coal, natural gas and oil.

Figure 2 presents a first surprise. Coal releases methane that is originally adsorbed within surfaces of its structure. When these surfaces become exposed to the atmosphere during mining, they can start venting some of that bonded methane.

Opponents of US natural gas production expansion and export to the rest of the world generally do not mention this fact. The one-sided argument focuses on natural gas’ methane release problem; not that the substance it is replacing also has that problem.

Figure 2: Methane emissions for the world (2022)

Figure 3: Yours truly shows biogenic methane in its most prevalent natural environment - a swamp. Ever seen an oily film on water in a pristine park? It’s also natural.

Methane Intensity

On the world stage, coal is responsible for about half the primary energy of natural gas and oil combined, while it also has about half the methane emissions of oil&gas. This means that coal’s methane intensity per unit energy is about the same as oil&gas. Natural gas produces about 0.24 million ton per ExaJoule (Mt/EJ) of primary energy, and coal’s methane intensity, using IEA methane tracker data, is about the same.

Figure 4 shows some of the main processes associated with methane emissions, while these processes are presented for the world and the highest two methane emitters - China and the United States. About 20 Mt of CH4 is emissions by China, about 15% of world energy emissions, mostly from coal, while the US releases about 16 Mt, mostly from oil and gas production.

Fugitive releases of natural gas are an industry mistake. In the US oil and gas industry, these are avoidable. They essentially stem from leaky pipe connections associated with the vast infrastructure that handles natural gas production, processing, distribution and exports.

Venting of natural gas is often tied to processes where pressure needs to be regulated, for example when temperature changes. Flaring was a necessary evil at the start of the Shale Revolution, and stems from the fact that oil production, the most valuable fossil fuel, in shale is accompanied by associated natural gas production.

During the early exploratory stages of development, when operating oil companies do not even know if there is viable economic production, flaring in oil-rich basins is a way to explore this viability without making investments into pipeline takeaway infrastructure. The oil can be hauled off, but the gas cannot, and as a less valuable component it is simply burned (flared) at the well site. As shale basins have been “proven up” economically, regulators have required this takeaway infrastructure to be built through restrictions on flaring. Of course, oil and gas operators also ultimately benefit from capturing and marketing this shale gas. As a result, flaring in the US is down significantly.

Figure 4: Fossil fuel-related methane emissions for the world, US and China.

In Figure 4, we further break this down into processes. China releases about half the world’s methane emissions associated with steam coal use in power plants. In the US, onshore oil nd gas (essentially shale) production is associated with fugitive releases from poor pipe connections, from venting and from flaring. The IEA methane tracker also uses satellite detection to calibrate these measurements, but this fugitive release category is relatively small. Abandoned oil and gas wells as well as abandoned mines represent about 7 million total tons of CH4 on the world stage, and China and the US are both responsible for bout 20-25% of these emissions.

Figure 5 breaks down emissions by the top 10 emitting countries. It also evaluates methane intensities in these countries.

When the US is accused of being the largest methane emitter from natural gas production at about 15% of world methane emissions, this needs to be put in the context of the US as the world’s biggest natural gas and the world’s biggest oil producer. As US oil and gas production equates to about 21% of the world’s oil and gas production, this means that its methane intensity is below average. And as we will see, there is steady progress to reduce it further.

In some countries, natural gas production, most notably in Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan, the methane intensity is much higher than average. China’s methane data does not have independent verification and granular, high-tier reporting standards used in the US. China’s apparent low methane intensity for oil and gas production therefore needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

Figure 5: Methane emissions for the top 10 countries from coal vs oil & gas production (IEA Methane Tracker)

While coal’s average methane intensity is like natural gas, one must consider that coal power to electricity generally has a much lower efficiency (~40%) than natural gas-powered electricity, especially if natural gas is utilized in a combined-cycle power plant (~60%). As such, a switch from coal to natural gas for electricity generation would result in a significant reduction in methane intensity from the perspective of useful energy.

Discrepancy

While the previously discussed data is static, let’s evaluate how methane emissions have been trending using another data source, from the US Environmental Protection Agency (https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2024-04/us-ghg-inventory-2024-main-text_04-18-2024.pdf). As shown in Figure 6, the EPA breaks down methane emission into various categories.

Three categories in the graph below capture oil&gas production activity. - Natural Gas Systems, Petroleum Systems and Abandoned Oil&Gas Wells. For 2022, these total about 8 million tons of methane.

Figure 6: Reductions in methane emissions in many categories, including Natural Gas Systems and Petroleum Systems. Emissions are flat for Abandoned Oil & Gas Wells while the US has seen significant oil & gas production increases.

One of the observations through this switch of data from the US EPA, is that its methane emissions estimates are about half the estimates from the IEA. In some categories, the discrepancy is even bigger. According to the IEA, for example, abandoned wells in the US emit about 1.7 million tons (81 Bcf) of methane per year. The US EPA assigns only about 0.3 million tons (14 Bcf) of methane emissions to this category.

A possible explanation of this discrepancy is that the EPA uses a bottoms-up approach with emissions submitted by operators, whereas the IEA uses a tops-down approach where data is subjected to calibration with areal and satellite data calibration.

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While abandoned wells have other serious consequences (to be discussed in a future article), this difference, while big in relative terms, has little impact on overall methane emission levels.

According to the IEA, US natural gas and oil-related methane emissions are estimated at about 15 million tons, or 0.72 trillion cubic feet (Tcf). With a total 2022 US natural gas production of 36 Tcf, the IEA therefore assumes 2% of US production is wasted. The EPA estimate stands at less than half of that.

The Cleanest Molecule

Despite these absolute differences, trends in methane intensity point to a significant reduction over the last few years, while both the EPA and IEA methodologies further drop US natural gas-related methane emissions further below world averages.

Production in the state of Colorado has taken this a step further. Between 2000 and 2025, while oil and gas production doubled, its methane intensity reduced more than 5x. According to the Colorado Oil and Gas Association (COGA), this is due primarily due to the following technology adoptions:

“tankless production, low-bleed pneumatics, electric powered drill rigs, electric pumping engines, fence line and community air monitoring, water recycling, beneficial water reuse with industrial partners, solar PV and battery storage for monitoring and small pump operations, increased pipeline usage to reduce truck traffic, light mitigation, noise barriers, quiet hydraulic fracturing equipment, as well as community coordination to identify, plug, and reclaim old verticals wells to reduce cumulative emissions.”

As shown in Figure 7, methane intensity is down well below 0.1 Mt/EJ with the use of this multi-faceted Colorado approach. That is equivalent to about 0.2% of total Colorado natural gas production.

Figure 7: Colorado methane intensity reduction from 2000-2025, against a background of significant oil & gas production growth

Conclusions