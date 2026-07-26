The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been ecstatic about American air quality. In its marketing summary about air quality they conclude - in my summary of their summary:

78% reduction in six air pollutants with 321% growth in GDP since 1970

Declining pollutant concentrations around the country

Air toxins are trending down everywhere

Unhealthy air days are on the decline

…and of course, as per the EPA, these reductions were driven by state and federal regulations

More information about this excellent news you do not hear much about can be found in the EPA 2024 report, and you can also check out their real-time interactive US air quality map AirNow, for example, to see how modern Canadian forest management practices are impacting this track record. In all seriousness, it is great to watch this live site with mostly green, healthy air, dots.

My favorite is where you can compare today with the past. For more of that, as we will show in the next sections, you have to dive into historical US City Air Quality Data (1990-2023).

Big Air

But there is more to be proud of against the big clean air backstory. Over the last two decades, the United States has increased its oil and gas production to record levels through the Shale Revolution. As you can see in Figure 1, air quality improvements have not been impacted by increased oil & gas industry activity.

Figure 1: EPA major air pollutant concentrations vs US oil, natural gas and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) production.

According to a compendium from Concerned Health Professionals of NY, Physicians for Social Responsibility and Science and Environmental Health Network, published in 2023, “Fracking Creates Air Pollution at Levels Known to Harm Health”. In this article we will prove the opposite of that claim to discredit the process of hydraulic fracturing.

When people discuss the downsides of fossil fuels in the US, they often talk about environmental scares of the earlier previous century. But between 1970 and 2024, the United States achieved a 79% reduction in combined emissions of the six principal air pollutants

Particulate Matter smaller than 2.5 microns: PM2.5 -37%

Sulfur dioxide: SO2 -92%,

Nitrogen oxides: NOx -62%

Ozone: O3 -18%

Carbon monoxide: CO - 79%

Lead: Pb - 99%

US air quality is better today than it has been for most of the past 100 years. That is despite massive population growth, growth in GDP, growth in mileage driven and a massive growth in US oil and gas production.

As people become richer, they can put their inventiveness to work in other ways. As shown in Figure 2, this is a common sequence in getting wealthier. Poor people care about getting energy, because having no energy is worse than having dirty energy; wealthier people care about getting clean energy. For example, the amount of harmful particulates in the air in China fell by 40% from 2013 to 2020, and average PM2.5 concentrations fell by 33% from 2013 to 2017 in 74 cities. Between 2007 and 2022, China reduced SO2 emissions, which can cause “acid rain”, by more than two-thirds.

While regulators may think this is thanks to regulators, the reality is that it is due to a combination of regulatory changes and industry innovations. Big reasons for the best air quality in a century are the catalytic converter, smarter fuel injection, scrubbers and electrostatic precipitators, unleaded gasoline, low-sulfur diesel and low Volatile Organic Carbon (VOC) paints and solvents.

Fossil fuel-sourced pollution in the form of smog or acid rain are bad consequences of choices, but their impacts are transient and limited through the early development of a society. To people in energy poverty, access to more energy ASAP is a need - reducing potential negative impacts is a want.

Figure 2: Two example of the transient path to cleaner energy that first focuses on a path away from energy poverty

Controlling VOCs and NOx to Control Ozone

Oilfield work and production is often associated with VOCs, NOx and methane. We discussed methane already.

Globally, biogenic (natural) sources account for about 90% of total VOC emissions by mass. Natural VOC emissions originate from trees, shrubs, and vegetation (isoprene, terpenes), oceans (marine phytoplankton), wildfires (biomass burning) and wetlands (microbes)

Anthropogenic (human-made) sources make up the remaining 10%. However, human-made sources are highly concentrated in urban areas and dominate indoor air quality issues. These originate from solvents and volatile chemical products (paints, coatings, adhesives, personal care products, cleaners), fossil fuel production and distribution (oil refineries, gas stations, natural gas leakage), transportation (exhaust from cars, trucks, and off-road engines), manufacturing, agriculture and waste (livestock, fertilizer, landfills).

So, maybe about 1 - 2% of all VOC emissions are from fossil fuel production and distribution. Simply putting things in perspective shows that fossil fuels are not the only culprit, and that much of the generation of this particular pollutant is natural and not in human or fossil-fuel production hands.

As shown in Figure 1-3, man-made VOC emissions in the US are down about 65% since 1970. As shown in Figure 3, the main category remaining for its generation is “Industrial Processes”.

Nitrogen oxide is mostly man made, but also has a significant natural origin that amounts to about 40% of worldwide emissions. The natural emissions come from microbial activity in soils, from wildfires and from lightning. Combustion uses oxygen, but inevitably with the heat it creates, some of the mostly inert nitrogen will oxidize as well. This is also the reason for NOx man-made generation. As most of our air consists of nitrogen, some of it oxidizes when we combust fossil fuels, for transportation (~25%), power generation (~20%), manufacturing (~10%) and fertilization ~5%)

As you can see in the lower part of Figure 3, man-made US NOx is down almost 70% nationwide since 1970.

Figure 3: Ozone is the most challenging pollutant in much of the United States, but its concentrations have come down since 1990. Ozone has precursors in VOCs (middle) and NOx (bottom).

Ozone is a resulting pollutant that forms when its precursors VOCs and NOx are exposed to heat or sunlight. It is also created naturally in the stratosphere by ultraviolet light (about 90% of all ozone in the atmosphere), through electrical discharges like lightning, and via artificial equipment like ozone generators, used for disinfection in water treatment plants.

Ozone is a strong oxidizer (stronger than oxygen) that we do not want to get into our longs. Amongst all EPA pollutants, ozone is the toughest to reduce. One reason is non-linearity in reaction chemistry - NOx must be cut by 50% to cut generated ozone by just 10%. Another reason is that most VOCs are released through natural processes, and reductions in human-made VOCs are relatively insignificant compared to the natural background.

Regardless, ozone concentrations in the US are down by more than 30% since 1970. As you can see in Figure 4, Ozone remains highest in cities like Los Angeles and in California, as well as in the Midwest, driven by high temperatures and wildfires.

Figure 4: America’s Shale Basins, a wide area from ND to TX and LA, do not stand out with higher concentrations.

Colorado Non-Attainment Redefined

From the start of the Shale Revolution in 2005 (for natural gas) and 2010 (for oil), oil & gas production has about doubled. In addition, Colorado population has grown from 2.3 million people in 1990 to more than 6 million people today. These two metrics are used as backdrop in Figure 5 and Figure 6.

Have these two trends resulted in a worsening of Colorado air quality? No and no. As shown in Figure 5, PM2.5 and PM10, respectively, are flat or down, including in the city of Greeley, the heart of the Colorado DJ Basin, which is also a center of agriculture. Its feedlots and occasional bad wildfire seasons in the Rocky Mountains have much more impact than the oil & gas industry.

Figure 5: US EPA pollutants (PM2.5 and PM10) in a few Colorado cities near the DJ Basin, together with a backdrop of Colorado oil & gas production

Figure 6: US EPA pollutants (CO, NOx, O3 and SO2) in a few Colorado cities near the DJ Basin, together with a backdrop of Colorado population growth

For those of you in Denver during the 1970s and 1980s, you must remember the “brown cloud” surrounded the Northern Front Range in Northeast Colorado for up to 200 days per year. Created by tailpipe emissions, thermal inversions in stagnant air caused the EPA to designate the Denver metropolitan area as a “non-attainment” area in 1978, for failing to meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The EPA tightened Ozone standards in 2008 and 2015, first from 80 parts per billion (ppb) to 75 ppb, and then from 75 ppl to 70 ppl. Famously for a governmental compromise, the 1963 Clean Air Act does not allow for consideration of compliance cost with changed rule making. Any practical cost-benefit analysis becomes a useless exercise because the precautionary principle overrules it.

This resulted into getting Colorado back into non-attainment, even though Colorado Ozone concentrations had come down by 15% as compared to the 1970s. Colorado state officials requested an additional downgrade to “severe” status for the stricter 2015 standard. This administrative shift will buy time until August 2032 to achieve compliance while avoiding immediate federal highway funding sanctions.

Colorado’s non-attainment is not a sign of worsening air quality. The truth is that Ozone rules have been tightened, and overall levels are down despite record oil and gas production.

The Frac Industry’s Contribution to Cleaner Air

The frac industry has helped to improve air quality in two ways: reducing emissions from engines that consume horsepower to break rock and minimizing dust from movement of sand - the material to prop open fracs for decades after pumping of the frac job is over.

Non-road mobile power, in the form of frac pumps, have recently favored natural gas for generating power. This move away from traditionally diesel-powered has been driven by some of the following advantages: (1) Natural gas is 3-5x cheaper than diesel on a per-energy basis; (2) Modern natural gas engines require less fuel than Tier II and Tier IV diesel engines; (3) Overall CO2 emissions, as as NOx, SO2 and PM emissions, are significantly lower.

For fuel consumption reduction per unit of energy output, thermal efficiency of an engine is important. Thermal efficiency is the ratio of work performed and chemical energy consumed. For a natural gas turbine that does not run steadily, that thermal efficiency is only about 35%. Natural gas reciprocating engines deliver 43 - 45% of thermal efficiency. Paper SPE 223527 by Madison Hollaway and Roy Aune , titled “Evaluating the Transition to Natural Gas-Powered Equipment” is the first paper of its kind with field-condition system measurements of modern frac pump performance associated with fuel consumption, system thermal efficiencies and emissions.

When we consider the diesel non-road mobile tier standards set by the EPA (2016), one of the main drivers in transitioning from Tier II to Tier IV was to reduce CO emissions. Thus, Tier IV Dual Fuel will emit the least amount of CO compared to the other technologies. More recently, NOx emission reductions have become a focus, hence the reduction in NOx emissions per unit of hydraulic power in the adoption of natural gas recipe engines.

Looking at each pollutant, it is clear that some technologies perform better than others. However, upon observation of the emissions holistically, concrete conclusions can be drawn on which technology provides an optimized total emissions profile. The table below shows a summary of each pollutant and overall percentage of total emissions reduction, reaching a reduction of 31% from the Tier II base pump that was the primary workhorse of the frac industry in the early 2010s. I appreciate the help from Caden Bonds and Madison Hollaway to generate this table.

Table 1: Emissions per hydraulic kilowatt-hour from various frac pumps

On the dust control side of frac’ing, with a desire of controlling PM2.5 and PM10 release, innovations associated with moving sand came in the early 2010s. For decades, the industry worked with “air slides”, trailers that hauled sand and where sand was offloaded by blowing it back into holding containers on the frac location using a reverse vacuum system of air pressure. That process was noisy, separated lots of dust from the sand, and could take up to an hour to move 50,000 lbs of sand from a trailer to its temporary storage location.

One of the simplest inventions to help with all three of these downsides was to put sand in a box at the distribution point at a mine or transload. Boxes were then placed on a trailer for transportation, once on location taken from the trailer using a beefy forklift, stored on the “dance floor”, and then placed on a transport belt feeding into the blender tub, where sand would be mixed as a slurry. The box essentially eliminated dust, as blowing off with air pressure was replaced on location with a gravity drop of less than a foot on a transport belt. High-pitch noise from the vacuum system was eliminated. Finally, the time it took to upload full boxes and offload empty boxes was reduced to minutes instead of an hour, greatly reducing waiting time (“demurrage”) , thus requiring fewer tractor-trailers to do all the work, with more “turns” possible for individual drivers.

As per Kevin Fisher, expert on last-mile movements toward a frac location, about 40% of all US frac work is now done with boxes. Most are done with silo storage, and most of these use conveyor belts for upward transport and gravity for downward transport. A minor number of jobs is still done using air slides. On a few locations, frac innovation are working through a next-generation of technologies: moving sand with “water instead of wheels” - directly from a sand mine, slurried up with water and pumped through a lay-flat hose. This is the next frontier for frac’ing that would remove a costly nuisance from neighbors off a frac pad and nearby roads - truck traffic.

Conclusions