Frac Innovation, Competition and Consolidation

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1Frac Innovation, Competition and ConsolidationLeen WeijersJul 08, 20261ShareTranscriptHow innovation, competition and oil product and service pricing are shaping the shale industryDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEverything = EnergySubscribeAuthorsLeen WeijersRecent PostsSimulfrac'ingJun 25 • Leen WeijersDirect Air Capture (DAC)Mar 25 • Leen WeijersWind's WakeFeb 26 • Leen Weijers"Baseload" Solar's SecretsJan 22 • Leen WeijersMaking Unconventional Competitive - Eagle Ford UpdateJan 15 • Leen WeijersLiberty StrongJul 22, 2025 • Leen WeijersBringing the Frac to the Hydrocarbon MoleculeApr 15, 2025 • Leen Weijers