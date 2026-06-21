There is a vast discrepancy in mainstream media reporting and the IPCC assessment of main impacts of climate change. If you take the word of big media literally, climate change will lead to devastation, impoverishment, and possibly even societal collapse and human extinction. While some may celebrate this as a victory for an Earth-first strategy, this exaggerated news distribution has impacts from scaring children with doom scenarios to allocating $trillions of resources into the wrong place.

Through a western-world lens, climate change is often the only focal point. But in poorer countries, the realities of life’s hardships generally are much more important than climate change. The group AidData, a lab at William & Mary, has been asking leaders in low- and middle-income countries to list their top development priorities. These leaders believe that addressing peace & justice, education, employment, health, clean water and poverty are much more important than addressing climate change.

Figure 1: Frequency of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in world leaders’ top priorities.

If you dive into sites like ourworldindata.org and gapminder.org, you will see that the world has been making good progress toward many of the goals of these leaders - despite the rich world’s focus on climate change. For example, world child mortality has been reduced from 34,000 children/day to 14,000 children/day over the last 30 years, but that is still a sad and staggering number.

In other good news today, 134,000 people in the world escaped abject poverty today, and now live on more than $1.90 per day. And that feat will be repeated tomorrow and every day hereafter for a long time to come. But while so many escape from below that poverty line, about a billion people remain there. Unfortunately, some people in the rich world are high-jacking priorities at the World Bank and other international organizations by putting the issue of climate change before other current, more serious problems that pester the world’s poor. This is affecting priorities and fund allocation toward UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Think about how much faster we could address real issues for the poorest amongst us if the rich world would align their priorities with the people who experience them.

One of the best compilers of climate change data and analysis is Dr. Bjorn Lomborg. In this article, we will review a summary of one of his best technical papers on the economic impacts of climate change.

The Benefits of Energy Access

Fossil fuel combustion is the main reason for a rise in CO2 in the earth’s atmosphere from a pre-industrial 280 parts per million (ppm) to the current 420 ppm concentration. Unleashing of energy has delivered incredible benefits to the human condition, starting with fewer deaths and more, longer and higher-quality lives.

Fewer Deaths

Earth’s abundant, reliable and dense energy sources have helped humans master their environment. As shown in Figure 2, this has dramatically decreased deaths from various disasters. As more people get access to energy and live the more sheltered lives of people in high-income countries, let’s be thankful

That we don’t have to sacrifice most of our first-, second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-born children to the perils of Mother Nature - the default human condition before the 1800s;

That we can feed 8 billion people with record crop yields made possible with fertilizer and that energy, amongst others, enables access to clean water to help people cope with drought;

That energy access enables us to manufacture steel and concrete, which provide shelter from floods, earthquakes and extreme weather;

That versatile substances like oil and gas enable us to make plastic components in magic machines like incubators that save the lives of millions of children every year.

Let’s celebrate human inventiveness and the resources provided by the earth to help us all live long, healthy, meaningful and productive lives.

Figure 2: Deaths from extreme events per 100,000 people per decade, by cause and by income group. Droughts and floods caused a high death-count from the 1900s through the 1960s but is now a fraction of that. On the lower graph, you can see how almost nobody in high-income countries is affected by these disasters.

More, Longer and Higher-Quality Lives

The Age of Renewables that ended around 1850 was not very sustainable for people. England lost most of its forests. And humans, on average, lived to an age of 30 years - like what life looked like through thousands of years of human history.

Human inventiveness that culminated in the Industrial Revolution changed that. More than 200 years of human progress documented by OurWorldInData.org highlights this good news. An incredible change to sustaining more, longer and higher-quality human life.

At the same time, human inventiveness was able to access the energy it needed to support human sustainability. The Age of Fossil Fuels that followed is essentially an Energy Access Revolution that is continuing today.

The change to energy abundance is linked to an explosion of human progress. The combination of graphs in Figure 3 below shows a few of these big-picture human health and progress metrics, all of which show causal improvements with energy access. The graph shows that increases in total primary energy have also increased average per capita energy consumption. Availability of more energy improved living standards - with a decrease in abject poverty and increases in life expectancy, literacy, education, democracy and general human development. In this improved environment with more energy humans have flourished economically, with significant increases in per capita and overall GDP. That has made people more bullish on themselves and has driven population growth.

Almost all that progress is supported by the big three fuel sources - oil, coal and natural gas. Even food energy production is aided by fossil-fuel generated fertilizer for additional energy transfers and unprecedented food mass and variety. Access to energy allows you to eat blackberries during our winter.

While humans have always taken energy from various sources, today there is a wider spread in what people use. But there is also a large discrepancy by income in how much people use. Millions of people in poorer societies still live in the Age of Renewables, essentially from the time before the introduction of energy density and abundance in the Industrial Revolution, while richer societies have not only “graduated” from wood and coal use, but are now heading into the Age of Natural Gas, the cleanest of the scalable dense fuels, with a roadmap toward the Age of Nuclear Power.

We owe it to the people who have missed these energy transitions to help them advance their human development metrics up to the standards that people in the rich world have taken for granted. There are still billions who are left behind.

To quote Lomborg: “Today, readily available energy gives the average person in the OECD access to 60 full-time “servants”, while in the poorer world, it is equivalent to 14 “servants”. In this way, energy is an equalizer giving everyone, from poorest to richest, access to do much more than what is possible with one’s own body.”

Figure 3: The energy access revolution has resulted in human progress along many indicators: an increasing world population and world GDP, a reduction in people living in poverty, and improvements in per capita energy, life expectancy, literacy, years of education, and Human Development Index (HDI).

The Benefits of Climate Change

Modern climate economics studies generally focus on the cost of climate change while framing benefits in a reduction in atmospheric CO2 through an abandonment of fossil fuels. Other benefits are simply ignored.

However, the benefit of that abandonment in, for example the USA, is then never reframed in terms of a reduction in expected global temperatures, the ultimate reason to mitigate. If the US stopped its economy in its tracks, a typical cost-benefit analysis may deliver a 0.1F temperature reduction “benefit” by the year 2100, while it would cost tens of $trillions associated with an energy transition. In addition, the overall reduction in per capita energy that this change will bring would dramatically impact the quality of life for Americans.

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Framing a benefit in this manner shows the high cost and poor result of this effort. It also ignores the fact that climate change, or global warming, brings benefits by itself.

For example, the atmospheric increase in CO2, the lowest rung of every sizable food chain on earth, results in an increase in life, starting with an increase in plant and tree growth. This is shown in Figure 4, which documents global greening on most of the world’s surface area between 1982 and 2015.

Figure 4: An increase in atmospheric CO2 has resulted in an average 20% increase in leaf area

This also brings a financial benefit. It helps boost crop yields by increasing plant photosynthesis and improving water-use efficiency. C3 crops have increased their yield by ~7% since 1960s and C4 crops by about 6%. Under lab conditions, doubling the atmospheric CO2 concentration is expected to result in a 33% increase in crop yields. Under less controlled conditions, there could be additional positive or negative feedback from heat. This CO2-fertilization effect results in billions of dollars in added global agricultural production value annually. With an annual market for all agricultural crops of about ~$6 trillion, a 6% increase represents about $360 billion in yearly benefits associated with an increase in atmospheric CO2.

Figure 5: Over the last two decades, cold deaths have decreased more than heat deaths have increased, resulting in a positive net balance of human lives saved through global warming.

Earth’s average surface temperature averaged over day/night, summer/winter and across the land over all latitudes, is about 15 C (59 F). The earth is therefore, on average, too cold for human comfort.

As shown by Figure 5, in addition to the reduction in deaths associated with extreme weather and earthquake related disasters (in Figure 2), the associated extreme cold death reduction is much bigger than the extreme heat death increase. Extreme temperature deaths have seen a 0.3% reduction over the last 20 years. Out of 60 million people dying every year, that represents ~167,000 extreme weather death saved by global warming. If we frame this in a financial benefit associated with the Value of a Statistical Life-Year (VSLY) of $50,000/person, that represents a total financial benefit of ~$8 billion per year.

In addition, global warming is expected to bring down heating cost ($4-5 trillion/year, the single largest energy use) more than the expected increase in air conditioning ($200 billion in electricity/year).

Hyping Climate Change Cost

There are real costs to climate change, but they are different from what you hear in the news every day.

Table 12.12 of the IPCC AR6 report shows the confidence levels and direction of extreme weather events (CIDs - Climate Impact-driver Categories) in colors. This important table is mostly filled with white cells, meaning that no signal is present or that evidence is lacking. There are 5 out of 33 categories with high confidence of change: CO2 levels, air temperature, extreme heat, Arctic ice and ocean temperature.

The IPCC report indicates there is no proof of CO2 causality associated with increases in rainfall, flooding, landslides, aridity, droughts, fire weather, wind, storm, cyclones/hurricanes, snow coverage, sea level rise acceleration, ocean acidity or air pollution. The IPCC does do an attempt at some sensitivity coloring by assuming the extreme, and now implausible RCP8.5 scenario, provides more sensitivities by 2100.

That does not stop some scientists from obtaining eye-watering cost numbers by ignoring other driving factors, by assuming worst-case scenarios or by ignoring other potential behavioral changes. Here are some of the tricks of the trade:

Bull’s Eye effect. Alarmists claim that climate damages, for example from hurricanes, are increasing exponentially. What they ignore is that population increases put more people within the “bull’s eye”. For example, since 1900, while the general population increased 4.4x, Florida’s coastal population has increased 68x. That places a large increase in beach properties within the landfall of a hurricane;

Ignoring cheap adaption, for example to flooding. Some studies ignore the fact that countries can cheaply raise dike heights as sea levels rise, calculating massive savings from flooding. In one such paper using an extreme sea level rise scenario through 2100, 187 million people are flooded yearly at a cost of $55 trillion, while flood victims number 15,000 year at a cost of $86 billion if the population raises dike heights. That’s a change from 5.3% of future GDP vs 0.008%, or an exaggeration of 700x;

Reporting the cost of a disaster but not reporting the cost as a % of GDP. This is a version of the Bull’s Eye effect. Roger Pielke’s tracking of frequency and associated damages of extreme weather takes this into account (https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/climate-change-and-disaster-losses). In general, extreme weather cost as a portion of GDP are declining as our societies get more resilient;

For wildfires, ignoring the global greening effect that is leading to more firewood fuel being available, and ignoring some federal and state government’s contribution to reduce controlled burns that is leading to bigger and more harmful fires. In addition, change in wildfires is often reported starting from the 1970s, to show a steady increase. This ignores the decades before that, where acreage burned was 4-10x higher than today. These decades are often ignored to remove “erroneous reporting”, but it is always interesting that data that does not follow the proper narrative can be removed at will;

Reporting the human costs associated with potentially increasing coal-related outdoor air pollution deaths while ignoring the human cost of indoor air pollution from dirty cooking with renewable firewood. In the same vein, reporting increasing numbers of heat-related deaths while ignoring the ~10x higher cold-related deaths;

In a recent article in Nature, authors inflate climate change cost by applying “interest” on the social cost of carbon associated with past emissions, while also extrapolating these emissions to continue through 2100. For example, while the social cost of a ton of carbon (SCC) may be taken as $20/ton, with a 5% interest, that same ton now caused $250 worth of damages in 1990. Then, they extend current yearly emission to the year 2100, and in one case even to the year 2300, albeit only at a 2% discount rate. If you understand compounded interest, you understand how big these fake numbers can get. In one example, the SCC increases to $7,000/ton with an end of the bell curve at $20,000/ton. With today’s emissions of 40 Gt, that is $280 trillion in damages. Mind you, we don’t know the exact damage associated with a ton of CO2, but it is OK to multiply it with a ridiculously big number. This is headline chasing, and the goal of this exercise is to pay reparations for past damages.

Financial Costs and Benefits of Climate Change Mitigation

In the short-term, Lomborg argues that aggressive climate mitigation, such as the Paris Agreement, is economically inefficient, costing up to $1.9 trillion annually by 2030 while offering low returns. Cost of climate change mitigation is already $14 trillion, mostly on spent on the so-called energy transition. Still, CO₂ emissions set another record last year.

Many countries already use subsidies or favorable payment schemes for weather-dependent resources. In many countries, solar panel installers benefit from a “net metering” scheme where the value of a solar-powered kWh at the time of generation has the same value as a consumed kWh at any time of a user’s choosing. As solar power is getting curtailed due to high overall generation and there is a shortage of electrical power right after sunset, California and many European countries have restricted net metering significantly, and our expectation is that these schemes ultimately disappear because they are financially unsustainable.

A more reasonable approach to pay for the social cost of carbon may be to institute a carbon tax, which could pay for potential future damages and works with the market. What is often forgotten, however, as we show in the top of Figure 6, is that the taxes on diesel and gasoline are, in many countries, already set at multiples of the social cost of carbon. For example, the UK taxes gasoline and diesel at about 7x the SCC.

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We don’t hear about it, but many western countries have built their welfare state on fossil fuel taxation. The country of Germany makes more money from fossil fuel taxation than Nigeria, the #6 OPEC producer, makes on exports of crude oil.

In addition, subsidies for new technologies, for example carbon sequestration through direct air capture, are currently in the range of $200/ton CO2. These subsidies are much higher than the social cost of carbon. This discrepancy makes the subsidy a very inefficient way to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere.

Fossil fuels currently power 84% of all the world’s collective energy needs. Almost everything we do depends on them. The emissions of 40 Gt of CO2 help to power most of our combined $100 trillion world economy. A simple-stupid wild-assed assumption, shown on the bottom of Figure 6, that 50-100% our economy is driven by that cheap-abundant-reliable energy, sets the social benefit of carbon at $1,250 - $2,500/ton CO2. That is a carbon benefit-cost ratio (BCR) of 25x - 50x.

Figure 6: Social cost and benefit of carbon, as well as existing tax payments for gasoline and diesel that are significantly higher than the so-called cost of carbon.

Bjorn Lomborg’s climate economics framework argues that by 2100, aggressive mitigation targets are economically inefficient, with the Paris Agreement costing $60–$120 trillion for a mere 0.17°C temperature reduction, yielding a poor return on investment. The total economic burden of climate change by 2100 stems from two distinct sources: physical climate damages (estimated at 2% to 5.7% of global GDP) and the much larger policy-induced costs of mitigation, such as rapid, inefficient decarbonization.

In the paper we have used as guidance here, he states: “Two papers published in 2023 in Economics of Climate Change estimate the cost over the century of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The average un-discounted cost of these estimates comes to just over $200 trillion by 2050 and $2,000 trillion by 2100 (2023 US dollars). When compared to the climate benefits, these costs outweigh the benefits in every year of the twenty-first century, on average delivering just 17 cents back on each dollar spent.”

Therefore, the forced economic deceleration and high net-zero targets - the “cure” - poses a greater risk to global prosperity than the “illness” of climate change itself.

Instead, he advocates for high-growth, fossil-fuel-driven development and investment in green R&D—which offers $11 in benefits for every $1 spent—to fund adaptation and produce massive human welfare gains.

Financial Costs and Benefits of Climate Change Adaption

Have you ever been sitting on a beach where people are surprised by an incoming wave as part of a rising tide? Was your next observation that these people stoically remained in place? Of course not. These people found shelter on higher ground. They adapted.

Figure 7: Climate damages based on 38 different publications, together with a weighted quadratic regression and adjustment to account for omitted damages (http://acdc2007.free.fr/dicemanual2013.pdf).

This is what people do and where humans thrive. We have been adapting since the last Ice Age, and this is a major reason why humans are a successful species.

Adaption forms the basis of about many Integrated Assessment Models (IAMs), including a few directly from the IPCC. The result of these is summarized in Figure 7, about which another Lomborg paper states: “…the best estimate for the damage of 4°C warming since the pre-industrial age is a reduction of GDP of 3.6%. For comparison, the 2018 IPCC report finds the cost of unmitigated warming by 2100 to be 2.6% of GDP (at a slightly lower 3.66°C).”

IAMs generally try to include a variety of impacts on agriculture, sea-level rise, energy, forestry, water resources, tropical storms, biodiversity, various diseases (such as malaria), diarrhea and migration. Some attempt to include costs of potential “tipping points”, like melting of the Greenland ice sheet. as we see in the blue line, Nordhaus included a price mechanism for various impact that were not included in the original quadratic approximation in black. As such, the blue line is the best estimate for potential damages. Current expectation for total warming by 2100 as compared to pre-industrial times is in the 2.5 - 3.0 C range, and therefore, the blue trendline indicates damages to global GDP of 2.0-2.5% by 2100.

These reports, including the ones from the IPCC itself, are not reports of disaster or even the end of humanity. They do also not indicate a climate “crisis”. They report a small adjustment to GDP against a background of incredible growth and an increase in human prosperity.

Discussion

Climate change policy often suffers from three areas of neglect - areas that benefit people that are not readily acknowledged:

Fossil fuels and the energy access revolution have massive societal benefits, but they do also cause climate change. Most studies ignore these benefits and focus entirely on climate change mitigation;

Climate change, or global warming, has benefits. Again, these benefits are generally ignored in favor of mitigation;

Mitigation is much more expensive and less effective than adoption. Unfortunately, also here, the popular response may sound something like “Mitigate harder!”

The previous sections show that it is not justified to omit these benefits. William Nordhaus suggests that aggressive climate mitigation, such as adherence to a strict 1.5°C target, carries higher economic costs than the damages of climate change itself.

As per the Nordhaus analysis, world-average GDP per capita (top left of Figure 8) is expected to grow from about $10,000 in 2010 to $80,000 in 2100, or $78,000 if cost of climate adaption is included for SSP1. For SSP5, a similar difference in GDP per capita of about $140,000 vs $132,000 when we incorporate the cost of adaption. Clearly, the cost of climate adaption is dwarfed by expected future economic growth.

In addition, for the fossil-fuel heavy SSP5 scenario, the differential in Gini-coefficient between poor and rich countries becomes smallest. This means that global income differences reduce under the most prolific growth scenario. Using fossil fuels for that purpose results in the most equitable scenario, where more people in energy poverty can finally experience a higher quality life supported by energy access.

Figure 8: GDP per capital forecasts in various areas of the world through 2100, for a high-warming high-fossil fuel use scenario (SSP5) and a modest-warming weather-dependent energy case (SSP1), all including and excluding climate damages. Note that expected warming since pre-industrial times is expected to be in the 2.5 - 3.0 C range - even lower than the modest-warming case.

Prioritization

Back to the citizens of the world and what they want. In 2015, the UN conducted a survey amongst almost 10 million people, specifically open to mobile phone responses that allow better survey access to poorer respondents, asking them to vote on a few of their biggest concerns. The results, presented in the first figure of that report, are shown here in Figure 9. If you compare it to the list of what leaders want to work on in Figure 1, it is not very different.

Figure 9: Results of a global survey with a listing of primary concerns.

Most people were worried about a good education, jobs, healthcare, a good government, food, sanitation and a safe environment. Action on climate change ranked last.

Lomborg recently wrote Best Things First, a book that evaluates trade-offs between various US Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that helps UN bureaucrats to separate grain from chaff based on economic Benefit-to-Cost Ratio (BCR) analysis. Unfortunately, these SDGs are not on track, partially because there is no focus. Lomborg book identifies the best 12 goals (out of 169) to better humanity as fast as possible. He does so by evaluating benefit-to-cost ratios (BCRs), and he selects about a dozen with a BCR of 20 or higher. This means every dollar spent results in more than $20 in return, mostly in the form of lives saved or extended.

Access to clean cooking fuels (propane) is one of these goals that should be included. Access to bottled propane saves time to collect firewood (mostly done by girls and women), can eliminate 2.3 million yearly deaths from indoor air pollution (mostly by PM2.5 particles that lodge themselves forever in people’s lungs) and preserve forests from use as firewood by the poorest of societies.

The ingenuity of the Bettering Human Lives Foundation (BHLF), a foundation Liberty Founder Chris Wright started in 2024, is that it supports successful African startup entrepreneurs in their distribution of propane. For most Africans in need, the daily cost of firewood and propane are similar, but BHLF extends low-interest loans to lower the one-time expense to own a propane stove. That’s why the cost side of this goal is very low, as people in this program will mostly help themselves escaping the claws of energy poverty.

Figure 10: Listing of benefits-to-cost ratios for a focused subset of UN SDGs

Unfortunately, conducting benefit-to-cost analysis is not a popular thing for the bureaucrats that favor climate change mitigation. These efforts are financially frivolous, wildly ineffective and not worth our collective money. Instead, we should focus on climate change adaption and spend collective money on clean cooking fuel access and other things that create a massive bang for the buck. Only that can lead to real progress for people in real need.

Conclusions