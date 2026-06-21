Everything = Energy

Everything = Energy

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Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
Jun 23

Thanks for highlighting Benefits to Cost ratio based on the Sustainable Development Goals- I wasn't aware of this metric.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
Jun 21

Great article. It’s hard for people to look at the “climate change” scenario in the alternative view like this. The doom and gloom climate catastrophe narrative has had decades of time to be pushed on to the masses through a largely dishonest media and “climate scientists.” I largely just ignored the hysteria until I read The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels by Alex Epstein years ago. He demonstrated similar arguments and cases as your article just did. It is going to be difficult to sway the minds of people that willingly accept the climate change narrative as gospel, but it is entirely possible to inform the majority of the people that ignore it. That has to be the target audience, stop wasting time and resources trying to flip the church of carbon crowd, find the apathetic crowd and get them these type of facts!!!

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