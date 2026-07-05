Last week we started a review of compendium from Concerned Health Professionals of NY, where is is claimed that at least six interlocking factors now (the compendium was published in 2023) impede or are poised to disrupt the North American fracking boom.

These six factors are presented on pages 17-28 of the compendium. Are these claims reasonable? Last week we evaluated the first three claims:

Are There Signs of a Disrupted Fracking Boom? Leen Weijers · Jun 28 According to a compendium about frac’ing from Concerned Health Professionals of NY (CHPNY), Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) and Science & Environmental Health Network, at least six interlocking factors now (the compendium was published in 2023) impede or are poised to disrupt the North American fracking boom. Read full story

This week we evaluate their last three claims.

4. Labor problems persist

The gist: frac companies cannot get people to do the job, and there is a persistent labor shortage.

Frac companies have no problems filling jobs. Like many industries where it takes a while to build before reaping the benefits of that effort, the oil & gas industry is cyclical. As it went through a generational step change with the ability to produce directly from the shale source rock, it went through a shale “boom” and “bust” - much like the cycle of the dot com era when that new resource was discovered. During the bust, the industry let go of people it hired before, and it certainly lost trust in the job marketplace. These times were unprecedented. But these days, fracking is a very steady business and activity levels change minimally as a result of oil and natural gas pricing. On the flip side of that perceived volatility are some of the best-paid jobs for people with a vocational or engineering degree and a willingness to work hard.

On a separate note, Liberty was built to attract talent by being the first company in North Dakota, where we started in 2011, to offer a 2-week-on-2-week-off balance between work and home and the career opportunities. This strategy found much following elsewhere in the industry. During COVID, when offices were shut down, American oil& gas workers kept powering all of us full-time from the field, albeit initially at a lower level as all new well development stopped for a few weeks.

Our workers are attracted by the camaraderie in the field, by operational excellence that moves innovation through our organizations, by the hard-work ethic and meritocracy that rewards it, and by technical know-how that provides career opportunities.

American oilfield workers on frac crews and drilling rigs represent the cream of the crop of employee excellence. These awesome folks, a small group of about 30,000 people, work at the tip of the spear - the field - from which they power more than 50% of all primary energy use by all 340,000,000 Americans. Who can claim they power half the energy needs of 10,000 fellow citizens? A frac’r.

These are the people who literally power all of us. We have no problem providing Fracktivists with heat when they are cold in winter; cooling you down in a Texas summer; providing you with fuel to build your shelter from a storm; for fuel on your American road trip and to transport your natural-gas made stretchy clothes from the Far East. You are welcome.

As a point of reference, these oilfield workers are 17x more effective than solar and wind power workers in generating energy. When you have work to do in your yard, would you rather have one powerful person do it, or do you want seventeen people there to work on it a little bit whenever they feel like it?

Modern energy needs fewer people to do their work effectively, but weather-dependent sources are trending the other way. You think the seventeen lazy folks in solar&wind work for the same pay as a single fracker who’s hauling ass? Of course not - that’s one reason why weather-dependent energy systems are more expensive than energy from oil & gas.

5. Drilling locations have become scarce

The gist: companies are running out of places to drill where there is no production interference from other wells. Companies are not responding to higher oil prices, and Permian Basin production is expected to peak in 2025.

True to form, this topic originates from another misunderstanding by the anti-industry industry of how the world really works.

US production has been reaching new yearly production records using fewer wells drilled annually than were drilled for a long time in the past, indicating impressive gains in production on a per well basis. Most people would celebrate efficiency gains associated with overall production records while using fewer wells to achieve this, but fractivists resort to their usual one-sidedness that only report that fewer wells are being drilled. Fewer well & more production is the full story.

Shale well production (using a 265-day production metric) is up 2.5x over the last decade. Due to massive economic reduction in the production cost per oil barrel (down ~70% on a $/bbl basis over the last decade) and frac design changes, frac’rs have more than countered slow reservoir quality deterioration and well interference that are part of any resource development plan.

This topic also touches upon reserves and reserves growth, a tough topic even for a Stanford professor. We talked before about Professor Ehrlich of Limits of Growth fame, and how he was wrong about his commodities wager. He was also wrong about the resilience of people.

Ehrlich and a group of academic “experts” predicted we would run out of oil in the 1970s, scaring many young people with their doom scenarios. At that time, world oil reserves were good for about 35 more years of production. Today, more than 50 years later, world oil reserves stand at about 50 years of much higher production.

Why? Because we innovate. For all practical purposes for humanity, oil and gas in reservoirs is unlimited. Innovation allows incremental access to this resource. Especially for tight shale and oil, the current recovery of oil through primary production given current technologies and economics is only about 10%. For conventional reservoirs, this technical and economic recovery limit is about 30%. These fields do not have to be re-discovered. Continuously improving our ability to recover slightly more, through continuously improving primary, secondary and tertiary recovery practices, and through continuous expansion of this technology in other countries, provides an incredible future runway for hydrocarbon production.

When you are swimming and you can’t see the bottom of the ocean, do you call the limits of visibility the ocean floor? The ocean for fossil fuels is unfathomably deep, but Fractivists choose to look no farther than their long-lying noses.

Finally, an answer to our industry’s apparent lack of response to higher commodity prices. During the boom days of the Shale Revolution, our industry had too much focus on securing acreage and too little on fiscal discipline. As happens in busts following a boom, many companies did not survive the down cycle. Now that we are significantly past this, the shale industry is much more disciplined, has created return on investment and focussed on shareholder returns. Again, this is very much like the businesses surviving the dot com boom.

Fiscally conservative and successful businesses do not need to respond instantly to higher oil prices - companies stick to development plans and only respond to long-term and large-scale changes. Not responding to brief price signals is a sign of maturation.

6. With public opinion turned against fracking, many U.S. fracking-related projects have collapsed or are struggling

The gist: public opinion about fracking is intensifying and public opinion is forcing changes at the state and federal level to ban fracking and reduce our dependency on fossil fuels. High-profile projects have been cancelled or face complex regulatory hurdles.

This is an interesting assessment, as the next section is called “And yet fracking-related projects are still moving forward”. Which one is it? This is posturing to have it both ways.

The politicization of the “No More Oil” movement in the early 2020s and the Biden Administration’s closure of oil & gas development on federal lands and regulatory clamp-down on pipeline projects has indeed had an impact on the shale industry. As usual, the concept behind this was the expectation that a restriction of supply could result in a massive change in demand. While demand was somewhat reduced, the biggest change was in oil prices. During the 2021-2024 years, oil prices were high, and these restrictions largely benefitted the bottom line of oil & gas companies while making energy more expensive for the US consumer. Logic is a bitch.

Despite these temporary headwinds, 85% of US primary energy production is from fossil fuels; 74% from oil and gas; and, 54% through fracking shale.

In addition, while governments have pushed discontinuation of reliable (mostly coal) energy plants in favor of weather-dependent sources, people realize they have to be more cautious. As a result, there have been hundreds of renewable projects rejected on a yearly basis. The government has been there before when eliminating choices: “You can keep your doctor” - how did that work out? Until there is a viable, reliable, scalable, dispatchable, affordable alternative, Americans will not stand for replacing their energy source.

While the percentage of solar and wind may have slightly increased over the last two decades, the truth is that oil and gas production have increase much more in absolute terms. There is no energy “transition”. There has only been energy addition.

A lot more addition is needed to bring the living standards of the world’s poorest people up to where some of the rich-society people who reject energy for everyone through frac bans. In the 2025 IEA WEO, a total of 4.1 billion people - more than half the world’s population - are stated to need more energy. Total primary world energy would need to grow from 640 to 860 EJ to provide a baseline quality of life to them by 2050. Only fossil fuel and nuclear power can scale to achieve this moral imperative.

Sadly, those who prioritize de-energizing society are oblivious to the irreparable harm they do to others.