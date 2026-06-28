According to a compendium about frac’ing from Concerned Health Professionals of NY (CHPNY), Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) and Science & Environmental Health Network, at least six interlocking factors now (the compendium was published in 2023) impede or are poised to disrupt the North American fracking boom.

These six factors are presented on pages 17-28 of the compendium. Are these claims reasonable? Over the next two weeks we will break them down one by one.

1. The Surging Export Market Has Made Renewable Energy More Attractive

The claim: At the time of the study, the US was exporting 10% of its production. The study believes these exports will increase domestic natural gas prices and indicates they have already “spiked”. Also, renewables are getting cheaper all the time, and oil is a naturally “inflationary” commodity.

Uniquely in the US, natural gas prices are decoupled from oil prices - they are 3-5 times cheaper than oil on an energy equivalency basis. This has provided cheap energy, especially impacting the poorest in our society who use a substantially bigger portion of their paycheck to pay for energy. More natural gas exports are expected to lower gas prices elsewhere, as excess domestic production is expected to continue to result in “stranded” gas on a continent awash in the commodity. US natural gas production can very increase quickly with when frac and drilling crews swap from oil wells to natural gas wells, where they become increasingly productive on a per-energy unit basis. For that reason, domestic natural gas production can easily outgrow export growth.

Natural gas prices do spike on occasion due to local markets, but US natural gas prices have remained cheaper than most other places. Low US natural gas prices have saved American families on average $1,500 per year in their heating bill in comparison to countries where natural gas is more expensive. While talking about a potential for a natural gas price increase, the compendium never covers what Americans have already saved.

Regarding “inflationary” pressures to oil prices, what anti-growth organizations generally do not acknowledge is the role of human inventiveness and innovation. There is an arrogance in their assumption of human inaction and feebleness. As an example, there was a famous bet between a professor who claimed in the 1970s that humanity would run out of all kinds of commodities - oil, gas, metals. Professor Paul Ehrlich bet Julian Simon that a bucket of commodities would be more expensive by their wager’s end in 10 years. Ehrlich lost because the bucket of metals was 36% cheaper. This is the common occurrence, because human innovation makes extraction cheaper, and this trend is often faster than the reduction in available natural ore concentration. We have also already seen this in the Shale Revolution, where the cost to extract a barrel of shale oil from the subsurface has been reduced by a factor of 4x in just 15 years. The organizations that wrote this compendium have the same dim views about human capabilities

Another benefit of our ability to master cheaper extraction at lower concentrations or production from poorer resources like shale is that the resource grows dramatically at the lower concentration, increasing reserves. This is also true for shale rock. This source rock of natural oil & gas maturation is the most prolific of all sedimentary rocks, and our new ability to directly produce from this source rock by frac’ing it will continue to increase oil and gas resources to unimaginable volumes.

We do not deny climate change, but we abhor the casual extrapolation to crisis and alarmism. Also, all energy choices have trade-offs. Fossil fuels are by no means perfect. They do emit CO2, and CO2 is one of the greenhouses gasses that can cause global warming.

In this document, renewables are generally perfect and do not need to be subjected to trade-offs. While climate alarmism is ultra-critical of processes like frac’ing, as this 600-page document attests, it completely closes its eyes to any potential issue associated with these. Renewables feature an ultra-low power density that compensates by requirements for lots of space, lots of metals, lots of other resources, and indeed - lots of fossil fuels to be manufactured - to compensate capturing these diluted resources.

The compendium’s asserts that solar and wind component pricing reduce over time, but it does not cover that their main problem is that they are weather-dependent and intermittent. This is not subtle - wind only works about a third of the time, and solar between about a tenth and a quarter of the time. This requires massive overbuilding and huge storage systems in the form of batteries - high costs that are not included in a typical price comparison with other sources. It is no coincidence that countries with a high penetration of weather-dependent sources have some of the highest residential electricity prices, and that, once their subsidies disappear, these sources cannot compete on a level playing field.

Trade-offs are generally analyzed in the form of a cost-benefits analysis. While this document is full of references, it never goes to that extend. The compendium includes hundreds of references, but many amongst them are to articles in the Washington Post and the NY Times, newspapers where the line between news and opinion blurs.

The lack of discussions of trade-offs is par for the course for alarmism. The “analysis” in the compendium is generally done in black & white - just negatives against fossil fuels vs just positives for renewables. In real life, people evaluate true trade-offs in various shades of grey to weigh all the pros and cons. This long document does not do that. It is a long exercise in selectiveness that makes a mockery of logic.

2. Fracking Contradicts Climate Change Commitments

The claim: fracking is at odds with the scale and consensus of climate change mitigation. To prevent the worst outcomes of the climate crisis and ecosystem collapse, the IPCC has stated the world needs to be at net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

The IPCC recently re-evaluated its most popular and worst-case scenario, RCP8.5, also called “business as usual”, as highly implausible. As shown in much of the documentation, this unrealistic scenario was always the favorite of climate crisis alarmists, and their major alarmist story is now RIP. This scenario should have never have been created and was flawed from the start, but its discontinuation is now erroneously sold as a result of climate mitigation:

At the same time, expensive and ineffective weather-dependent energy sources have contributed very little to the world’s growing energy needs.

The discontinuation of RCP8.5 shows two things clearly - there is no scientific consensus on a climate “crisis”, and selling the world on alarmism has been a failed strategy.

Alarmists always tend to ignore the little fact that energy access is a basic human need. Without energy there is only poverty. Human suffering and a pre-mature death are the natural state that can only be broken by access to energy.

This document never provides an alternative for a secure, reliable and affordable replacement of well over 80% of energy humanity currently uses, and this usual lack of discussing trade-offs therefore implicitly acknowledges that human poverty is preferred over anything that climate change could potentially lead to.

As people decide for themselves they need reliable and scalable energy, they will make other choices. In California, frac’ing was effectively banned in 2014 by a thousand bureaucratic paper cuts, and the state’s domestic oil production is down. As alarmists so often assume, a reduction in local supply does not lead to a reduction in local demand. California has replaced its domestic oil barrels by importing barrels from Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Iraq, countries with lower environmental standards and less regulatory oversight than the domestic market in the US. Also, the ocean transport of these barrels increases their carbon footprint. California imports about four oil tankers every week from these sources, and as a side issue, is now dependent on the Hormuz energy security bottleneck. The result of an effective frack ban in California is that its oil barrels are not as clean or secure as they used to be.

Furthermore, the Shale Revolution has cut America’s CO2 footprint by a larger degree than most signatories of the Kyoto Protocol. How so? Because clean and cheap natural gas is now a competitive replacement for coal in US electricity generation. Natural gas is the cleanest molecule in combustion and releases just about half the CO2 emissions per unit of energy as compared to coal. Exported clean natural gas from the United States can reduce CO2 emissions in the rest of the world, but pushers of a frack ban in the rest of the United States essentially let coal run unopposed in the rest of the world, leading to the opposite of what they claim to want - higher worldwide CO2 emissions.

This is one of the frustrating traits of climate alarmism - a simplistic thinking of how the world works. Their understanding of the more complicated relationships of the real world defies logic. And this is because in the end, they don’t want development in their backyard - they either pursue NIMBYism or a total stoppage of any development but dress it up as climate activism.

In the meantime, however, don’t mention their fossil-fuel powered latte, question how the magic coffee beans made it here from Brazil, or ask how that paper cup was made.

3. Methane Is a Key Driver of Climate Change and Fracking is a Key Driver of Methane

The gist: methane is a more powerful greenhouse gas, and the Shale Revolution has led to a dramatic increase in natural gas production infrastructure. The UN essentially needs this release of methane to stop to prevent catastrophic climate change.

Here we go again with the lazy climate crisis claim that is essentially an excuse for everything. Yes, CH4 is the third impactful greenhouse gas after water vapor and CO2, and US production of this molecule has been increasing as part of the Shale Revolution. Worldwide, the oil and gas industry is responsible for about 14% of all methane emissions - most come from natural wetlands and agriculture. Russia and the US are both responsible for a quarter of all oil&gas methane releases, while producers like China, Venezuela, Algeria and Iran are responsible for most of the rest.

For example, according to the Colorado Oil & Gas Association (COGA), a Colorado-produced natural gas molecule has a much lower CO2 footprint than gas produced in say, Russia. This is, amongst others, because of tankless production, electrified gas rigs and frac fleets, community air monitoring, strong leak detection and repair practices. Only about 0.2% of Colorado natural gas production was flared in 2019, and venting and flaring essentially stopped after that.

Nationwide, venting and flaring (mind you, flaring releases CO2 and water) have steadily reduced from slightly over 1% of natural gas production about 5 years ago, to about 0.4% of US production today.

Venting and flaring are wasteful and should be further minimized. In the boom days of the Shale Revolution, the practice was a necessity (and allowed) for development, as associated natural gas could not be stored easily or cheaply on a well location, and the additional cost to build a pipeline for what was initially a wildcat project would have been uneconomical. State regulations in many US states have been changed to minimize this practice. As a percentage of growing US natural gas production, venting and flaring are decreasing, especially compared to the early days of US production from frac’ing in the 1950s.

So, yes, frac’ing, through production enhancement, is responsible for releasing CH4 into the atmosphere. However, the industry, at least in the US, is quickly reducing venting and flaring, and on a production unit basis, the methane/carbon footprint from US production is significantly lower than in most other countries.

Once again, a ban on frac’ing in the US would increase worldwide methane release, as production in the US is superior and subjected to more stringent regulations than in most other countries.

Releases of methane from US oil & gas industry represent just over 3% of releases from natural processes and agriculture. Methane is unstable and oxidizes relatively quickly into water and CO2. Natural gas is natural. Unless the UN wants to ban digestive systems, it should stop producing hot air about it.

Stay tuned for next week, when we will evaluate the remaining three factors.