Everything = Energy

Everything = Energy

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
Jun 28

💯👏👏

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Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
Jul 1

Thank goodness for fracking. Next to France’s Messmer program US fracking has been the second biggest reduction in CO2 emissions in human history.

https://substack.com/@needsofthemany98/note/p-198980222?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=gwg0

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